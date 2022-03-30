Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.98. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 12,081 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $60.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.66 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

