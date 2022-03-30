GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock remained flat at $$4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,674. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

