GDS (GDS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GDS (NASDAQ: GDS):

3/24/2022 – GDS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – GDS was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – GDS was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – GDS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

2/22/2022 – GDS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/9/2022 – GDS was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – GDS had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GDS opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,044 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 243.7% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $53,025,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

