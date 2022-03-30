Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.50

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as high as C$1.62. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 2,587,205 shares trading hands.

GXE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gear Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Firstegy cut Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$421.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.10.

In other news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 104,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$167,457.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,744,925.20. Also, Director Don Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,171,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,132,612.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.