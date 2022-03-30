General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.94 billion and the lowest is $4.61 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.74 billion to $19.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

