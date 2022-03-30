GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.37

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and traded as high as $14.92. GeoPark shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 193,560 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Sagil Capital LLP increased its stake in GeoPark by 2,866.8% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 701,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 677,563 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 523,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 275,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,100 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

