GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.84. 832,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,137. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.38.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,329,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $3,930,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

