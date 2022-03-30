Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.39

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.39 and traded as high as $11.96. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 145,574 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $408.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 31.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.