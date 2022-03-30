Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.46. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 678 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

