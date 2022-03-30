Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.46. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 157,567 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Globus Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
