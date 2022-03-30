Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.46. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 157,567 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Globus Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.