Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 383,573 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Standard Ventures presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.15.

The company has a market cap of $171.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 166,187 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 455,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

