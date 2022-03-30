Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 383,573 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Standard Ventures presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.15.
The company has a market cap of $171.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.03.
About Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
