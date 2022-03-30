Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Trading 4.4% Higher

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) was up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 143,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,180,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $594.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

