Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.94

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$96.94 and traded as low as C$96.11. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$96.64, with a volume of 301,374 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$108.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$95.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$96.94. The firm has a market cap of C$6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 4.85.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

