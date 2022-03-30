Graviocoin (GIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.11 Million

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $384.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.55 or 0.00280598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001507 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001375 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

