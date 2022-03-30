Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading Down 4.9%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 15,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,408,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,170,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 117,281 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

