Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Up 13.8%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.23. 223,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 854,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.40.
About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
