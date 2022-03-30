Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Up 13.8%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.23. 223,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 854,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Get Grifols alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 16.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.