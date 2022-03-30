Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 757,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

GOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 693.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

