Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.81

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $626.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 304.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 67.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

