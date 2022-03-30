Hacken Token Trading Up 35.4% This Week (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $35.19 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00047855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.86 or 0.07184612 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,282.41 or 1.00094311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00046706 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

