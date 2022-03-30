Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $434.51

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.51 ($5.69) and traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.70). Helical shares last traded at GBX 431.50 ($5.65), with a volume of 85,828 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Helical from GBX 475 ($6.22) to GBX 520 ($6.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Helical alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 408.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of £527.83 million and a PE ratio of 10.58.

In other news, insider Joe Lister bought 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($32,224.26). Also, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £58,100 ($76,106.89). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,150 shares of company stock valued at $18,430,000.

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.