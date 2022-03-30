High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.72

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.72 and traded as high as C$13.79. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.69, with a volume of 21,372 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$456.29 million and a P/E ratio of 9.11.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$284.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 27,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$354,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$354,330.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

