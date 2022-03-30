HoDooi (HOD) Price Reaches $0.0436 on Major Exchanges

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.96 or 0.07198953 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,207.47 or 0.99896561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046891 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

