Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

HEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $651,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 380,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $330,000.

Shares of HEP opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

