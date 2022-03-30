Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.65

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.65 and traded as high as $41.01. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 15,105 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $347.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

