Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 94,563 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZON. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 117.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1,540.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 45,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

