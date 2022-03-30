Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HUN traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.69. 2,106,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

