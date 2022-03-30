HyperQuant (HQT) Price Up 11.7% This Week

HyperQuant (HQT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $10,395.89 and approximately $2,791.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00036911 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00108964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

