Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.98

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.98 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 119.41 ($1.56). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.68), with a volume of 356,618 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of £201.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.98.
About Ilika (LON:IKA)
Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.
