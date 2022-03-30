Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.98

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.98 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 119.41 ($1.56). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.68), with a volume of 356,618 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Ilika alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of £201.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.98.

In other news, insider Stephen John Boydell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55), for a total transaction of £2,360 ($3,091.43). Also, insider Graeme Purdy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £21,300 ($27,901.49). In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,222 shares of company stock worth $42,864,366.

About Ilika (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.