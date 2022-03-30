Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.22

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.22 and traded as high as $17.41. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 784,593 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICPT. B. Riley raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a market cap of $503.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,575,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

