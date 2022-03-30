International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 644 ($8.44). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 643 ($8.42), with a volume of 176,301 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £264.65 million and a PE ratio of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 639.73.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 644 ($8.44) per share, with a total value of £9,660 ($12,653.92).

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.