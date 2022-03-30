Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,275.38

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,275.38 ($69.10) and traded as high as GBX 5,358 ($70.19). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,306 ($69.50), with a volume of 312,978 shares.

ITRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.84) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($73.88) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.70) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($86.51) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($74.51).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,179.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,275.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($67.50), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($508,009.93).

About Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.