Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,275.38

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,275.38 ($69.10) and traded as high as GBX 5,358 ($70.19). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,306 ($69.50), with a volume of 312,978 shares.
ITRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.84) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($73.88) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.70) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($86.51) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($74.51).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,179.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,275.38.
In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($67.50), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($508,009.93).
About Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
Featured Articles
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.