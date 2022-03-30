Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter worth $1,276,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter worth $20,281,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. 93,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,094. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

