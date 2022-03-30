Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $105.71

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $105.71 and traded as low as $102.67. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $102.88, with a volume of 147,783 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.