Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 360,517 shares.The stock last traded at $49.78 and had previously closed at $49.82.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,163,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,994,000 after purchasing an additional 558,355 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,184,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 355,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 315,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,267.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 264,909 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

