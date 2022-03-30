Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Up 35.2% in March

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 5,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. 4,924,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,353,292. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,349,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,731,090 shares of company stock worth $141,098,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Invesco by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Invesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Invesco by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

