Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 30th (AIT, BNTX, CAG, CRMD, ENTA, KGC, LIN, MU, PLXS, RB)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 30th:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Industrial's second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.9% and 3.3%, respectively. The company is poised to benefit from improving demand for its products and solutions along with healthy cross-selling actions and growth investments. Acquisitions and shareholder-friendly policies are also likely to be beneficial. For fiscal 2022, Applied Industrial predicts year-over-year organic sales growth of 10.5-11.5% and total revenue growth of 11.5-12.5%. However, supply-chain issues in the industrial sector, inflation in raw materials and labor issues remain concerning for the company. Also, high tax rates (22% predicted for fiscal 2022 and 18.2% recorded in fiscal 2021) and debts might add to woes. In the past six months, Applied Industrial's shares have outperformed the industry.”

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $230.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Conagra has lagged the industry in the past six months. Management cut its adjusted operating margin view due to increased cost of goods sold inflation, when it posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Greater-than-expected cost of goods sold inflation, high transitionary supply-chain expenses were some factors that hurt the adjusted gross margin in the second quarter. Though Conagra is taking necessary pricing and saving actions, the effect of these initiatives is likely to aid margins in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nonetheless, the top line increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate during the quarter. The company saw solid organic sales, which gained on better price/mix. Constant focus on innovation, as well as e-commerce investments are also working well for Conagra, which raised its organic net sales view for 2022.”

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kinross for the first quarter have been going down over the past month. The company is steadily advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. Tasiast is an operating mine and the expansion of the project will boost productivity. The capital-efficient Tasiast 24k project provides another upside. Kinross is also likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project is a low-cost brownfield expansion with minimal risk. The optimization work at Paracatu is also favorable for the company. However, lower gold production is a concern. Its higher production costs are also expected to dent results. Uncertainties surrounding the pandemic may impact demand for gold over the short term.”

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN). They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plexus’ performance has benefited from global expansion, new program wins and expanding manufacturing opportunities. Plexus won 41 manufacturing contracts during the last reported quarter, worth $271 million in annualized revenues, which is a positive. The company’s cost cutting initiatives and strong growth in higher margin engineering agreements are aiding it to strengthen its gross and operating margins over the long run. Plexus’ efforts to streamline its manufacturing facilities to optimize its operations bodes well. However, Plexus continues to suffer from global supply chain disruptions and logistics troubles which is negatively impacting top line. Customer concentration risks and stiff competition from small contractors pose headwinds. Seasonal softness in the sectoris also a concern.”

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,700 ($100.86) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $198.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Whirlpool have outperformed the industry in the past year on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter 2021. It reported earnings beat for the 14th straight time in the fourth quarter. Results gained from strong customer demand and the execution of its cost-based pricing initiatives, which led to sales growth. The cost-based price increases executed in every region helped fully offset $1 billion and $500 million of raw material inflation in 2021 and fourth quarter, respectively. The company provided a robust view for 2022. However, raw material inflation, unfavorable currency, marketing investments and supply chain disruptions continued to weigh on margins in the fourth quarter. Management expects raw material inflation to hurt its business by $1-$1.25 billion in 2022, led by higher steel and resin costs.”

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $211.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

