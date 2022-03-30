IQeon Price Reaches $2.22 on Top Exchanges (IQN)

IQeon (IQN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and $183,561.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00004693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00036911 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00108964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

