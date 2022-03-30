iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Holdings Lessened by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 836.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 93,323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 52,174 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,985,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

