iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,170 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 16,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $54.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.074 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

