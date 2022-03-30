iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,170 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.
NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 16,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $54.09.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.