iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.62

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.62 and traded as low as $76.32. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $76.77, with a volume of 1,577,590 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

