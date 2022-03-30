iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Share Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.09

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and traded as high as $36.60. iShares MSCI France ETF shares last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 468,421 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 71,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

