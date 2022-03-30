iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 132,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,410,262 shares.The stock last traded at $54.62 and had previously closed at $54.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,988,000 after buying an additional 1,798,541 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25,639.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,801,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,952,000 after buying an additional 1,794,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 338.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 494,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,519,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after acquiring an additional 417,957 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 543,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,506,000 after acquiring an additional 305,676 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.