iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 14.0% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.23. 281,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,711. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

