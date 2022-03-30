James Halstead (LON:JHD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $235.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 235 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.08), with a volume of 155884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247 ($3.24).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

James Halstead Company Profile (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

