Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 38,889 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,889 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $32,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.95. 846,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,086,220. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

