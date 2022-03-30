Janney Capital Management LLC Has $10.83 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.20. 505,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,604,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.72. The company has a market cap of $623.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

