Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.85. The stock has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.