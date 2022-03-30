Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NIKE by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $138.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052,740. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.19. The firm has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

