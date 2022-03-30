Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,022 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $146,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 83,431 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.56. 48,898,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,846,416. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.00 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $719.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

