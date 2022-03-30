Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $399,000.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00036531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00108881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

